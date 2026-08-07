Rakesh Roshan Opens Up About The Pain He Hid During Daughter Sunaina's Health Battle: "I Used To Pray Silently"

Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan has opened up about one of the hardest times his family faced when his daughter Sunaina Roshan was dealing with alcoholism and cancer.

Rakesh revealed that he often became emotional and quietly prayed when he saw his daughter struggling. At times, he even had tears in his eyes, but he made sure Sunaina never saw his fear.

Whenever he met her, he tried to stay positive by smiling and giving her strength.

In the latest episode of her Instagram series Dad & I Unfiltered, Sunaina Roshan wanted to know what Rakesh Roshan was thinking and feeling as a father when her “health was at its worst.”

The filmmaker explained, “It's not been once, it has been many times. I used to pray silently. I did have tears in my eyes sometimes, but then I had a different front when I used to come to you to meet you. I used to be smiling always and giving you courage.”

“I think I have got that strong mindset from you, how to fight everything. And I think I did the same thing when you had cancer. I was very courageous, smiling in front of you. But in my room, I used to sob and sob.

“I remember there were days, I would actually go to the mirror, start laughing by myself and in that way come and face you. I think I never told you this before. It's the first time I'm telling you that,” Sunaina added.

Rakesh Roshan explained that seeing someone close to you suffer from health problems can be very painful. He believes that staying positive during such times can help the patient and family. Instead of showing fear or sadness in front of them, he feels it is better to smile, stay strong and give them confidence. According to him, this kind of support can give the person more strength.

Sunaina said that a person needs to find strength within themselves while facing a difficult health situation. She believes that having the mindset to fight and keep going can make a big difference.

Sunaina Roshan successfully fought cervical cancer and later faced a difficult battle with alcohol addiction, for which she spent 28 days in a rehabilitation centre as part of her recovery.