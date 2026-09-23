Nani Explains Why <i>The Paradise</i> Got An 'A' Certificate: "There's A Lot Of Violence"

Nani has opened up about one of the biggest talking points around his upcoming film The Paradise — its A certificate. The actor acknowledged that Srikanth Odela's directorial has plenty of violence, but stressed that the action is not included merely to make the film more intense. According to Nani, there is a strong emotional core to the story that goes beyond its violent sequences.

Speaking at a press conference in Mumbai on Tuesday, Nani said the makers knew while filming that the movie could receive an A certificate. The decision means that audiences under 18 will not be able to watch the film in theatres. However, the actor believes the certification should not take away from what the film is trying to tell.

"I understand where it is coming from; there's a lot of violence. For example, there are films which are solely focused on violence, like violence for the sake of violence. But The Paradise is not like that," Nani told reporters, as quoted by The Hindustan Times.

According to the actor, the violence in The Paradise comes alongside drama, emotion and love. He also admitted that the violence quotient is higher than usual, which was something the team had taken into account from the beginning.

“Everybody will relate to it, whatever the age group, but children can't watch it because there's violence. However, everything that happens in the film, is what we see and relate, there's drama, emotion, and love, but the violence portion is little higher. So, we were prepared for it ('A' certification) while shooting,” he said.

Set in 1980s Secunderabad, The Paradise centres on Jadal, played by Nani, and his fight against social discrimination and a system that has denied his community basic rights. The film combines its period setting with action and drama.

The movie marks Nani and Srikanth Odela's second collaboration after Dasara, which was released in 2023. Produced by SLV Cinemas, it also features Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni and Raghav Juyal.

The Paradise is scheduled for worldwide release on September 24.

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