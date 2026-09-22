National Awards 2026: Yami Gautam Wins Best Actress For <i>Article 370</i>, Husband Aditya Dhar By Her Side

Actor Yami Gautam received her first National Award for the 2024 film Article 370 from President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony held in Kevadia, Gujarat, today. This is the first time the National Awards ceremony has taken place in Gujarat, instead of the familiar venue, Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan.

Yami was accompanied by husband Aditya Dhar, who is also a co-producer on the film Article 370. While Yami wore a black saree for the occasion, Aditya Dhar wore a black bandhgala.

"It feels great. This is the biggest validation an actor could ever receive. I am still trying to soak in. Article 370 gave me so much," Yami said on the red carpet ahead of the ceremony.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting announced the winners of the 72nd National Film Awards on July 18.

The winners were selected by an 11-member jury headed by acclaimed filmmaker Jayaraj, which evaluated entries from across the country before submitting its recommendations to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

About Article 370

Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, who co-wrote the film with Aditya Dhar, Monal Thaakar and Arjun Dhawan, Article 370 stars Yami Gautam and Priyamani, alongside Skand Thakur, Ashwini Kaul, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Arun Govil and Kiran Karmarkar.

It is based on the 2019 revocation of the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution of India.

In the film, Yami Gautam plays NIA officer Zooni Haksar. Praised for her terrific performance, Yami, aka Zooni, fights the system to revoke Article 370 of the Constitution of India.

The film was released worldwide on February 23, 2024. Mounted on a decent budget of Rs 20 crore, the film minted Rs 110 crore at the box office.

At the 72nd National Awards, Article 370 also won Best Feature Film and Best Music Direction (Shashwat Sachdev).