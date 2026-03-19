On <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Release Day, 'Very Excited' Yami Gautam Kicks Off <i>Nayyi Navelli</i>

Yami Gautam attended the Prime Video Presents event on March 19, the same day Dhurandhar 2, directed by her husband Aditya Dhar, was released in theatres. At the event, she announced her next film, Nayyi Navelli.

What Yami Gautam Said

In a brief interaction with NDTV, Yami spoke about Dhurandhar 2's release and expressed her excitement, saying, "Of course, very excited. Always excited."

During the event, Yami spoke about Nayyi Navelli, which will be released in theatres before making its way to Prime Video.

Speaking about the project and her role, she described her role as "hatke" and said originality is something she strongly believes in. "Originality, which I am a fan of, and an original idea backed by creative visionaries like Aanand Sir, Himanshu and Balaji Sir, along with fantastic talents and strong partners such as Amazon and MGM - I expect some magic to happen," she said.

She added that the team aims to go with the flow and deliver the best possible experience to audiences. "We just want to give our audience the best experience with the best of our abilities. God has been kind, and I hope we give viewers an experience that is absolutely worth their time and money," Yami said.

About Nayyi Navelli

According to the film's press release, Nayyi Navelli revolves around a picture-perfect bride who brings harmony to a chaotic household in Meerut - until her brother-in-law begins to suspect that things may not be as ideal as they appear. The story hints that the seemingly perfect bahu could be an otherworldly force with dark intentions, raising the question of whether the family can survive her presence.

Nayyi Navelli is produced by Colour Yellow Productions and is backed by producers Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma. The film is directed by Balaji Mohan and written by Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi, with Yami Gautam playing the lead role.



Also Read: Aditya Dhar's First Film With Fawad Khan Was Shelved, He Made It Later With Yami Gautam