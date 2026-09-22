Sofia Hayat Clarifies 'Hypocritical Idiot' Remark About Salman Khan: 'He Looks Great'

Sofia Hayat has clarified her comments about Salman Khan after calling him a “hypocritical idiot” following his shirtless appearance on Bigg Boss 20. The former Bigg Boss contestant has now said that she was not criticising the actor for his age or looks and instead insisted that he looks "great”.

Sofia shared the clarification on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, a day after her earlier post about Salman went viral.

Addressing comments about the actor's appearance, she wrote, “We shouldn't criticise Salman for his looks. He looks great, I have nothing against the way he looks, anyone who does is operating from low level of concsiousness. Age is a blessing. 20 year olds don't run the world.”

Her latest post came after Salman addressed the comments he has been receiving about his age, weight and appearance during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20. The actor removed his hat and shirt on stage and challenged those trolling him to take another look at him.

"Bhai mota hogaya hai, bhai ko troll karo… Karlo troll, yeh lo. Karlo troll. Aao, troll karna hai na? Troll karna pasand hai? Yeh dekho, close-up karlo (Salman has put on weight; go ahead and troll him... Go on, troll away—here you go. Troll him. Come on, you want to troll, right? You enjoy trolling? Look at this, get a close-up)," he said.

Sofia's first reaction to the moment, however, was about her own experience with Salman during her time on the reality show. She appeared on Bigg Boss 7 in 2013 and claimed that the actor had criticised her appearance while comparing her body with that of Gauahar Khan.

Sharing a clip of Salman's shirtless moment, Sofia wrote, "SALMAN is an hypocritical idiot. When I was in Bigg Boss he criticised my body and face..and told Gauhar her body was good. Argh."

Bigg Boss 20 airs on Colors TV and streams on JioHotstar.