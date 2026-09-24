<i>India's Got Latent 2</i>: Mukesh Chhabra, Netflix India Face Complaint Over Alleged Inappropriate Remark

Samay Raina's India's Got Latent 2 is back in controversy after a complaint was reportedly filed over an alleged remark made during one of its recent episodes. The complaint names casting director Mukesh Chhabra as well as Netflix India and has sought an inquiry into the alleged comment and the platform's content approval process.

The complaint was filed by Anurag Shrivastav, who, according to IANS, watched the episode on Netflix from a hotel room in Mumbai on the evening of September 22. The episode featured Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bhuvan Bam, Mukesh Chhabra, stand-up comedian Kaustubh Agarwal, and host Samay Raina as panellists.

According to the complaint, Mukesh Chhabra was allegedly heard saying, “Mere Aaram Nagar mein aao, g**** m****.”

Shrivastav called the alleged remark “highly inappropriate, objectionable, and sexually suggestive” and asked that the matter be looked into. However, the complaint itself makes it clear that the claim is yet to be verified.

It specifically states that “the authenticity of this statement, the identification of the voice/person, the complete context, and the exact timestamp need to be verified from the original and unedited recording.”

The complaint has also turned attention towards Netflix India. Shrivastav has questioned how the alleged content was cleared before being made available to viewers and has sought an inquiry into the platform's content approval process. He has also requested a review of the role of Netflix India content chief Monika Shergill.

The complainant further said that if the alleged remark is verified, it could raise concerns around viewer dignity and child cyber security.

At this stage, however, the allegations mentioned in the complaint have not been established. There is also no independent verification of the alleged remark, its context, the identity of the person who made it or the exact point in the episode where it was said.

The latest complaint comes after India's Got Latent had already faced a major controversy during its first season. In February 2025, an episode featuring podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia came under scrutiny after his remarks about parents and sex triggered widespread backlash.

Following the controversy, the first season was removed from Samay Raina's YouTube channel.

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