<i>India's Got Latent</i> Shoot Stopped Over Joke On Mukesh Chhabra's Girlfriend? Samay Raina Reacts

Samay Raina has responded to an unverified social media claim about an alleged incident involving casting director Mukesh Chhabra on India's Got Latent Season 2.

The episode featured several jokes aimed at Chhabra, including one about his girlfriend, which has now become the subject of an online discussion.

During the roast, Samay took several digs at Mukesh Chhabra's work as a casting director and joked about his casting process. At one point, Chhabra said, "My girlfriend must be watching. What must she think of me?"

Samay was quick with his response and said, "You have a girlfriend also? What movie is she going to feature in?" The joke was met with laughter from the panel and the audience.

Soon after the episode aired, a social media post claimed that the joke allegedly upset Chhabra and that the shoot was stopped for around 15 minutes. The post further claimed that Bhuvan Bam had to step in to calm things down. There is no independent confirmation of the alleged incident.

The post also suggested that the incident could explain why Samay did not make as many jokes about Chhabra during the latter part of the episode. Samay later reposted the claim on his Instagram Story and responded in his sarcastic style.

He wrote, "After this Shaktimaan came and we all said sorry shaktimaan and then proceeded to do the show after touching Sunil Pal's feet."

The latest episode of India's Got Latent featured Chhabra along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bhuvan Bam and comedian Kaustubh Agarwal.

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