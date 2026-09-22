Rakesh Bedi Breaks Silence On CINTAA Row: "What Is Happening Is Very Sad"

Rakesh Bedi has shared his thoughts on the ongoing controversy surrounding the Cine and TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA), saying he hopes the matter is settled soon. The actor, who was recently seen in Dhurandhar, also spoke about the time and effort several artistes put into the association, calling their contribution a form of social work.

In a conversation with ANI, Rakesh Bedi said he was disappointed with the situation and felt that the work done by members over the years should not be overlooked. He pointed to the musical tribute organised for Raj Kapoor's birth centenary in 2024 as one such example.

The event was planned under the leadership of Poonam Dhillon, Padmini Kolhapure and other members of the team. Rakesh Bedi recalled that artistes had invested both their time and resources into making it happen.

“What is happening is very sad; it shouldn't be happening. Look, so many actors, I am speaking for myself-take time out and give so much; we dedicate so much time. Why do we do it? From our end, this is a form of social work for the actors. And I am not just talking about myself; everyone who gives their time comes forward and contributes," he said.

Rakesh Bedi also revealed that he had personally contributed money towards the Raj Kapoor tribute. He said, “Poonam ji and Padmini ji have done so much work; it is not that work hasn't been done. We did that show for Raj Kapoor ji, and for the first time, I am mentioning this; I have never said this before. I even contributed from my own pocket for that show. From my own pocket, I gave money for the benefit of the actors. It isn't as if we are not doing anything or that we lack good intentions to do good work.”

Rakesh Bedi On CINTAA Resolution

While the association has been caught in an internal dispute, Rakesh Bedi believes the matter can still be sorted out. He also made it clear that differences over the issue have not changed his personal equation with other artistes.

He said, “Look, the situation will get resolved. This isn't something that will drag on endlessly, where the feud continues forever, and CINTAA comes to a standstill. It will keep functioning. A settlement will definitely take place. Leaving aside CINTAA, I share a wonderful equation with every single actor, and it will always remain that way. Everyone has their own viewpoint and perspective. It may not align at this moment, but perhaps it will align in the future. You never know.”

The CINTAA controversy came into focus after 11 of the 21 Executive Committee members resigned, including eight elected members. Puneet Issar, Vindu Dara Singh, Mukesh Rishi and Hemant Pandey were among those who stepped down.

The former committee members later accused President Poonam Dhillon and Senior Vice President Padmini Kolhapure of unilateral decision-making, lack of transparency and misusing their positions.

The fresh CINTAA elections were held on September 12 after weeks of internal disagreements. Upasana Singh emerged as the winner after securing 360 votes.

Sahila Chadha came a close second with 357 votes. The winning panel also included Vikas Verma, who received 349 votes, followed by Deepak Parashar with 348 votes. Kunickaa Sadanand polled 312 votes, while Varsha Usgaonkar Sharma received 306 votes. Nagma Moraji secured 290 votes.

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