The 72nd National Film Awards are set to take place today in Gujarat's Kevadia, which has been renamed Ekta Nagar. The ceremony will honour veteran actor Anant Nag with Dadasaheb Phalke and Mammooty, Kartik Aaryan, and Yami Gautam in the acting categories.

The first National Film Awards were held at Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan. Since then most of the award ceremonies took place over there.

Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan has served as the regular host of the National Film Awards since 1954, with 17th edition being an exception when the awards were held in Chennai in 1971.

Hindi movie Article 370 has been adjudged the Best Feature Film. Music composer Shashwat Sachdev will be awarded for his work on the background music of Article 370. Telugu blockbusters Pushpa: The Rule 2 and Kalki 2898 AD have won two awards each.

The National Film Awards for 2024 are being given this year after the schedule was disrupted and delayed by two years due to the pandemic.

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