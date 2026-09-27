Kartik Aaryan Celebrates National Award Win With <i>Captain India</i> Team During London Shoot

Following his National Award win, Kartik Aaryan has resumed shooting for his upcoming drama, Captain India, in London. The actor was honoured with the Best Actor award for his performance in Chandu Champion at the 72nd National Film Awards in Gujarat on September 22.

As he returned to the set, he received a warm welcome from the team. They celebrated his victory with a cake-cutting ceremony.

Baweja Studios shared a glimpse of the celebrations on their official Instagram handle. Kartik was seen cutting a cake and celebrating the significant milestone in his career with his team.

“Welcome back Captain @kartikaaryan. Team #CaptainIndia is super proud to have you back on sets and we can't stop celebrating!! From having a National Award winning director to now a National Award winning actor on board,” read the caption on the post.

Earlier, Kartik posted a video from the National Award ceremony on his Instagram, where he was seen being conferred the honour by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu.

Commemorating the moment, he wrote, “Looking back affectionately with a smile at that mumma's boy from Gwalior who dared to dream of becoming an actor from an environment, where people laugh at such dreams, and move forwards. Finally, I witnessed and lived the moment, still numb with excitement and nervousness.”

“A dream of a small town boy, the dream of every actor in the country, the National Award for Best Actor. ‘Chandu Nahi, Champiyon hai Main'. I will always be grateful and indebted to Kabir sir and Sajid sir for trusting me with the responsibility of playing India's first Paralympic Gold Champion- Murlikant Petkar sir on the big screen. The journey was extremely painful, but the result is as sweet as rasmalai! I feel humbled and emotional at the same time,” he added.

About Captain India

Helmed by Shimit Amin, the upcoming film is headlined by Kartik Aaryan. Captain India is said to be inspired by real-life events and is being mounted as a thriller drama. Backed by T-Series, Baweja Studios and Dopamine Studios, the project is scheduled for a theatrical release during the Independence Day weekend in 2027.

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