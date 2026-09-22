Kartik Aaryan Celebrates National Award Win For <i>Chandu Champion</i> With His 'World'

Actor Kartik Aaryan received his first National Award for the 2024 film Chandu Champion from President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony held today in Kevadia, Gujarat.

He took to his Instagram story to share a candid picture with his parents, captioning it, “With my world for the biggest moment of my life.”

Kartik Aaryan shared his National Award with superstar Mammootty, who won the award for the Malayalam film Bramayugam.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting announced the winners of the 72nd National Film Awards on July 18.

The winners were selected by an 11-member jury headed by acclaimed filmmaker Jayaraj, which evaluated entries from across the country before submitting its recommendations to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

About Chandu Champion

Directed by Kabir Khan along with producer Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film stars Kartik Aaryan in the titular role as India's first Paralympics gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar.

Chandu Champion was released on June 14, 2024. Opened to mixed reviews, it emerged as a commercial failure, grossing ₹88.73 crore worldwide. The film also stars Vijay Raaz, Bhuvan Arora and Yashpal Sharma, Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ | National Film Awards Move Out Of Delhi, Ceremony To Take Place In Gujarat On September 22