Veteran Actor Anant Nag, 78, Receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award At 72nd National Film Awards

Veteran actor Anant Nag of Malgudi Days fame was conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India's highest award in the field of cinema, on Tuesday at the National Film Awards 2026.

At 78, Anant Nag was honoured with the prestigious award. The ceremony was held at Kevadia, Gujarat, on September 22, 2026.

Anant Nag's Speech On Being Honoured With The Dadasaheb Phalke Award

To celebrate Anant Nag, the jury presented a special short film highlighting his illustrious career and unparalleled contribution to television and Indian cinema. This tribute showcased his remarkable journey and legacy.

Anant Nag addressed the audience after receiving the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

He said, "It's a great honour to be here with you and I'm trying to digest the majesty of this function. I have not attended many such gatherings, but I'm very happy to be with you all today. As an actor, you have seen me perform, and you have seen some of the snippets. I grew up in an ashram and a mutt in my childhood, up to the age of 12. Thereafter, I was sent to Mumbai, where I got a chance to act in a play, Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, the same poet of Bengal, and that's how my career started."

He continued, "In about five years, I acted in around 50 plays, which became my training ground for acting. Thereafter, I was called to play some roles in cinema - first in Kannada, then in Hindi with Shyam Benegal, M.S. Satyu and many others. Although I did act in several Hindi films, the atmosphere for new wave films, art films and commercial films was different. My opportunities in Karnataka were great, so I said, let me go to Bangalore and settle down there, which became my Karma Bhumi."

He elaborated how over the last 50 years, he has been invited to be a part of many films across languages. He expressed immense gratitude for the work he got to do in Kannada films, calling it "the greatest opportunities and performances in Karnataka", that he could have got.

Furthermore he took a moment to remember all the people he has worked with in his career, who have contributed to him reaching where he has in his journey as an actor.

"This award does not belong to me alone. It also belongs to every producer, director, dialogue writer, songwriter, cinematographer, costume designer, makeup artist, production manager, assistants and associates who have worked with me tirelessly. The award belongs to millions of people who have opened their hearts and minds to my characters over the last five and a half decades," added the veteran actor.

About Anant Nag's Legacy

Born Anant Nagarkatte on September 4, 1948, Anant Nag is one of the most respected names in Kannada cinema. Over the course of his career, he has acted in more than 300 films, including over 250 Kannada films. His body of work also spans Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Marathi, Malayalam and English cinema.

Apart from his work in films, Anant Nag is also known for his television appearances. He featured in the popular Doordarshan series Malgudi Days, based on the stories of celebrated author R.K. Narayan.

The veteran actor has received five Karnataka State Film Awards during his illustrious career. In 2025, Anant Nag was conferred with the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian award, by the Government of India.

The Dadasaheb Phalke Award is regarded as India's highest honour in cinema and is presented to an individual for their outstanding contribution to the growth and development of Indian cinema.

ALSO READ | Military Rejection To KGF: Anant Nag's Journey Through Malgudi Days, Politics And More