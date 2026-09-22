'Our Relationship Is Secure': <i>Panchayat</i> Actor Aasif Khan's Wife Reacts To <i>Bigg Boss 20</i> Fiasco Over Viral Clips

Panchayat actor Aasif Khan's marriage has come under public scrutiny since several short videos featuring him and his Bigg Boss 20 co-contestant Love Gill have been doing the rounds on social media. Reacting to the chatter, Aasif's wife Zeba has put out an Instagram post, urging people not to judge the actor's intention based on 'isolated' clips.

She said she felt the importance to put out a statement as the buzz over Aasif and Love Gill's 'intimacy' gained momentum in the last few days.

In the note she wrote, "As Aasif's wife, I think it is important to say this once, from my heart and with complete clarity. To everyone out there trying to spin a different narrative about him - I'm talking specifically about the recent conversations surrounding a few moments from the show and the questions being raised about our marriage because of it. Please refer to the 24x7 live feed and not the few clips that are doing rounds on social media. You'll see how often he talks about me, our life and our relationship, and you'll see so much more of the husband I know than what a few seconds can ever capture."

She further added, "Our relationship is secure, our understanding is strong, and there is nothing here to explain or justify. Each one inside is playing their own game. Let them. But please don't make the game a judgment of someone's character or marriage. So, to everyone watching, watch Aasif, watch his journey, see the person for yourself, and support him for who he truly is. A few clips can create a story. They cannot rewrite the truth."

Controversy between Love Gill and Aasif Khan

The controversy comes as Aasif continues to make headlines for his interactions inside the Bigg Boss 20 house. Earlier, he had also been involved in a disagreement with Uditi Singh after she accused him of getting overly friendly with her and objected to him touching her during an interaction. Aasif defended himself during the argument.

Aasif, who has been part of several confrontations and discussions inside the house, was recently seen sharing cosy moments with Love Gill. One of the videos that gained traction showed Love hugging Aasif, while another appeared to show her holding on to him as he tried to leave.

Clips from the live feed also sparked discussion among viewers, with some questioning why Aasif, who is married, appeared to be getting close to another contestant.

Aasif Khan is a familiar face on the OTT space. He has featured in shows like Panchayat, Mirzapur, Paatal Lok. He had also acted in films like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, India's Most Wanted, The Great Indian Family, The Bhootnii.