<i>Bigg Boss 20</i>: Aasif Khan And Qazi Touqeer's Captaincy Task Takes An Ugly Turn

Bigg Boss 20 is already seeing heated moments as the contestants settle into their second week inside the house. A new promo has now caught attention as Aasif Khan gets into another argument, this time with Qazi Touqeer after the second captaincy task. What started as a verbal fight soon escalated, and the two contestants nearly got into a physical altercation.

Several social media users supported Qazi Touqeer after watching the promo. Some viewers said that Aasif Khan's behaviour was too aggressive and asked Bigg Boss to take action against him.

In the promo, Bigg Boss gives the captaincy contenders, Gullu, Mahhi Vij, Rhiti Tiwari and Kanika Mann, a task. They have to choose one nominated housemate, Aasif Khan, Scout and Rohed Khan, and take away their lifeline. After the task, tension rises between Qazi Touqeer and Aasif Khan. During the argument, Aasif asks Qazi to speak to him respectfully. Qazi then loses his temper and reminds Aasif that he had already spared him during their previous argument.

The argument soon escalates, as Aasif gets up on the bed in anger and moves towards Qazi to attack. The situation nearly turns physical, but other housemates stepped in and stopped the two from getting close.

Reacting to the Bigg Boss 20 promo, a user wrote, “What acting projects has Aasif actually done? He keeps taunting everyone about their acting as if he's some legendary actor himself. A truly accomplished actor uplifts the craft. An arrogant one keeps reminding everyone how good he is.”

“Why does Aasif charge towards people every time he has an argument with someone?” a comment read.

One more added, “Aasif is so damn aggressive, bhai; literally bed par chadh Gaya to charge on Qazi.”

The exact reason behind the fight between Aasif Khan and Qazi Touqeer is not clear yet. Viewers will have to wait for the next episode to find out what happened between the two.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 20: Tension Rises As Mahhi Vij, Amrapali Dubey Lock Horns Over Food