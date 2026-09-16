<i>Bigg Boss 20</i>: ScoutOP Faces Heat After Arishfa Khan Clash

A captaincy task on Bigg Boss 20 has sparked a fresh controversy after ScoutOP and Arishfa Khan got into a heated argument. What caught viewers' attention, however, was not just the fight but some of the remarks made by ScoutOP during and after the task. Several viewers have since taken to social media to question his comments and the way he spoke to Arishfa.

The clash reportedly started during the task and soon turned into a war of words. At one point, ScoutOP was heard saying, “Yahi patak ke fek dunga side mein.” He also mocked Arishfa while referring to her work, saying, “Reelo ke gaane bajadu trending vaale, nachoge ta-ta-thaiya nachaniya.”

ScoutOP went on to question Arishfa about what she represents, while saying that he represents his country. His comments have since become a talking point among Bigg Boss 20 viewers, with several social media users accusing him of taking a dig at Arishfa's profession and making remarks they saw as threatening.

Viewers Question ScoutOP's Comments

Several posts on X called out ScoutOP's behaviour during the task.

One user specifically questioned the meaning of his “khatam kar doh isse” remark and wrote, “What does it mean Scout ‘khatam kar doh isse' Like seriously..openly threatening someone on national television. Shame on you.”

Another user listed several remarks allegedly made during the argument and wrote, “ScoutOP's behaviour towards #ArishfaKhan during the task:- ‘Do kaudi ki nachaniya', ‘Patak ke maar dunga', ‘Choti bachi', ‘Flop actress', ‘Dedh futiya', ‘Utha ke patak dunga', ‘Patak ky marunga', ‘Khatam kar do isko'. NATION STANDS WITH ARISHFA.”

A separate post claimed that ScoutOP looked towards the camera and addressed his gaming and YouTube community with “Khatam kar do.” The post questioned whether the remark was aimed at encouraging his followers to target Arishfa online.

Another X user expressed concern about possible abuse in Arishfa's social media comments following the episode.

One more post criticised ScoutOP's conduct during the task, alleging that he was “manhandling & abusing her.”

Bigg Boss 20, hosted by Salman Khan, premiered on September 6. The show airs on Colors TV and streams on JioHotstar.