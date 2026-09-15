"She's A Natural": <i>Bethlehem Kudumba Unit</i> Director On Being Proud Of Mamitha Baiju's Success

This movie has made more than Rs 305 crore at the global box office since its release on August 21 and shows no signs of slowing down in theatres. Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, starring Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju, and directed by Girish AD, has dethroned Lokah: Chapter 1 which was the first Malayalam film to enter the Rs 300 crore club. Produced by Bhavana Studios (owned by Dileesh Pothan, Fahadh Faasil, and Syam Pushkaran), Bethlehem Kudumba Unit is redefining success in Malayalam cinema.

When NDTV spoke to the film's director Girish AD about the film and its USP, he said that Nivin Pauly was perfect as the boy-next-door. But what about young actor Mamitha Baiju?

"Mamitha is a natural. I worked with her in Super Sharanya and at that time itself, I had told her I wanted to make this film with her," says Girish who's proud of her success. Interestingly, two of Mamitha Baiju's films - Vishwanath and Sons and Bethlehem Kudumba Unit - released within a span of a week and they both saw her in very similar roles. While in Vishwanath and Sons, Mamitha's character, Maddy, falls in love with a middle-aged Suriya, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit too, her character, Ashley, falls in love with a 35-year-old Nivin Pauly.

Was the director concerned at all that both movies released at the same time with the leading lady playing a similar role? Girish laughs and says, "Unfortunately, both films released around the same time but this didn't affect Bethlehem Kudumba Unit. Though we were a little concerned initially, Vishwanath and Sons is completely different from our film. Suriya's film is a Tamil film and ours is Malayalam and the stories are very different. My film is a romantic comedy. It was just a coincidence that they released around the same time."

The Bethlehem Kudumba Unit team is extremely happy with the audience response. Reportedly made on a budget of Rs 25 crore, the Onam movie has crossed Rs 305 crore and is expected to release on JioHotstar.

ALSO READ | Suriya And Mamitha Baiju-Led Vishwanath And Sons To Stream On Netflix From This Date