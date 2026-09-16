Writer Recalls Nana Patekar Skipping Rs 1.5 Crore Luxury Car To Support Families Affected By Farmer Suicides

Nana Patekar's temperamental issues have been a topic of conversation for the longest time. The veteran actor has never shied away from speaking his mind. However, prominent Indian screenwriter, novelist, actor, and film director Ranbir Pushp recently shared an anecdote reflecting more on Patekar's generous side - one that probably stayed away from the camera.

Ranbir Pushp dismissed talk about Nana Patekar's temper costing producers money. He reiterated how people have formed a wrong impression.

He recalled how Patekar was deeply affected by the sorry state of families impacted by farmer suicides. It was then that he decided not to buy a car worth Rs 1.5 crore, and instead divide that amount into Rs 15,000 cheques to distribute among affected families.

Ranbir Pushp said on Siddharth Kannan's podcast, "He was watching the news one day and saw families grieving after so many farmers committed suicide. The next day he was supposed to buy a Rs 1.5 crore car, but instead he called his artiste friend and told him to make Rs 15,000 cheques and distribute them among the families of the farmers. The one who wipes the farmers' tears can't cause harm to anyone. He formed the NAAM Foundation, which has collected countless funds till today. He lives on a farm himself."

On Nana Patekar Losing His Temper

Ranbir Pushp further elaborated that Nana Patekar always had the right reasons to lose his temper.

He said, "He stopped the car and picked up the bottle. He went ahead and stopped the guy driving that car at the traffic signal. He asked him to roll down the window. Nana told him, 'Who will keep Bharat swachh (clean)? Gandhi ji is gone, but you're still around on this planet. So, is it not your duty as a citizen of this country to keep it clean? Should I throw the bottle inside your car, assuming it's a dustbin?'"

Ranbir Pushp had worked with Nana Patekar in Agni Sakshi where he was the screenwriter, and the latter the lead actor.

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