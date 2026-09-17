Viral Video: Rashmika Mandanna Meets MS Subbulakshmi's Family After Biopic Announcement

The biopic on legendary Carnatic singer and Bharat Ratna awardee MS Subbulakshmi, with Rashmika Mandanna essaying the lead role, has now been titled MS - A Legacy On Screen.

The filmmakers and Rashmika recently met the singer's family and shared a video on X (formerly known as Twitter). In the video, Rashmika was seen wearing a saree and heavy jewellery. She was also seen greeting the family. The video went viral as well.

Geetha Arts, one of the production houses backing the project, shared the video and wrote, "A beautiful moment before the beginning of M.S. A Legacy On Screen. Team #MSBiopic meets the family of #MSSubbulakshmi Amma with love, respect, and heartfelt gratitude, thanking them for their unconditional support." Take a look:

Gowtam Tinnanuri will direct the biopic, while Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music. The film will be jointly produced by Geetha Arts, Rockline Entertainment and Bunny Vas Works. As per a report by Gulte, several actresses, including Sai Pallavi and Rukmini Vasanth, were considered for the role earlier.

Born in Madurai on September 16, 1916, MS Subbulakshmi became one of the most celebrated Carnatic vocalists of the 20th century. She came from a family of traditional performing artistes and went on to leave a lasting mark on Indian classical music.

Subbulakshmi was the first musician to receive the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in 1998.

Also Read: Video: Nirmala Sitharaman Gets Emotional While Remembering MS Subbulakshmi