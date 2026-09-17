'Jyotika Was Pregnant, Suriya Was Buying Baby Clothes': Sameera Reddy Recalls Going Shopping With <i>Vaaranam Aayiram</i> Co-Star

Jyotika and Suriya renewed their wedding vows on the occasion of their 20th anniversary. They celebrated '20 years of love and war' in a white wedding. As the star couple is in the news, old videos about their marital life have resurfaced. In one such video, Sameera Reddy, who had worked with Suriya in the 2008 film Vaaranam Aayiram, recalled how she accompanied Suriya on his shopping for baby clothes while Jyotika was pregnant.

"Jyotika was pregnant and he was shopping for baby clothes. I was a mom then and I could see him so happy that he was going to be a dad. It was so cute. It was so cute to go for shopping for your co-star's honewala baby. And that was the best experience for me. We shopped a lot, a lot," Sameera Reddy said in the video.

"How ironical- A dream which felt far from reality, is now a reality I will spend my entire lifetime dreaming of! So here are my vows - I vow to be a happy person - because I choose to see only life's positive side. I vow to celebrate life - because life itself is a gift when the man whom you love, respects you beyond himself. I vow never to complain- Why should I ? when even something as vast as the sky doesn't have the privilege of touching the ground!"

"Look around , everything in existence is incomplete. It's how we choose to fill the gaps. I vow to be thankful - as every morning I wake in the arms of a man who protects me, and for my beautiful children who've given my life a meaning. And me, a reason to live.

"I vow to be healthy - because that is the only true asset we ever build. Even the fanciest brick houses will always have their leaks, termites, and renovations. I vow to be the best mother - not because

"I cook, or clean, or help, but because I smile, a smile that makes my children want to relive the story their appa amma lived.

I vow, my Suriya, to always remain that imperfect wife , who fights, and then makes up, only to grow a little more closer to you each time.

"I vow to cherish our friendship most of all - because it's rare to find your equal, your confidant, your gossip partner and your best friend, all living inside this one special man who also happens to be your husband and the father of your children. So here's to our next twenty years - The imperfect us, with the perfect understanding," wrote Jyotika.

About Vaaranam Aayiram

Vaaranam Aayiram is a 2008 Indian Tamil-language action drama film written and directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and produced by V. Ravichandran of Aascar Films. The film stars Suriya in the main dual lead role as father and son alongside Simran, Sameera Reddy (in her Tamil debut) and Ramya. The film features music composed by Harris Jayaraj.

Suriya and Jyotika have been married since September 11, 2006. The two first met on the set of their film Poovellam Kettuppar in 1999. Their friendship blossomed into love, and they married after dating for several years.