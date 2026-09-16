Inside Suriya And Jyotika's Yacht Party After Their Christian Wedding Ceremony, See Pics

Jyotika and Suriya renewed their wedding vows 20 years after their marriage, this time with a Christian wedding ceremony. After the church wedding, they also had a yacht party, and Jyotika treated us to sneak peeks from the celebrations as well.

Jyotika wore a flowing lavender-lilac off-the-shoulder gown, while Suriya opted for a deep plum-burgundy velvet suit. Two of Jyotika's posts featured pictures from the yacht party.

The wedding ceremony and yacht party were attended by their children, Diya and Dev, and close friends and family, including Suriya's brother, actor Karthi.

In one post, she captioned it, "Fun, laughter and a memory for life with our most loved ones! Thank you all for being there for us." See the post here:

In another post, she also shared pictures from the party, and a part of her caption read, "Just sharing some moments from our special day with family and friends."

Jyotika also shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram Stories featuring Karthi, their kids, and others. Take a look:

The couple shared a dreamy video from the ceremony on Instagram. In the video, Jyotika walked down the aisle with her son, while their daughter stood alongside Suriya. The couple exchanged vows and got emotional during the ceremony. The video also featured a montage of their white wedding pictures.

Sharing the video, Jyotika wrote, "THE SEQUEL - A vow renewal, celebrating our 20 years of love and war. And no, this is not a celebration of a perfect marriage. This is a celebration of imperfections, of adjustments, of understanding, sacrifices, of loving each other selflessly. This is a celebration of 'us'. The people we have become for each other."

Jyotika also shared a heartfelt note about their marriage and the life they have built together.

Suriya and Jyotika got married on September 11, 2006. The two first met on the set of their film Poovellam Kettuppar in 1999. Their friendship eventually turned into love, and they married after dating for several years.

Also Read: Jyotika Shares Loved-Up Pics From Christian Wedding Ceremony With Suriya, Thanks Friends For Making Their 'Dream Come True'