<i>Haiwaan</i> Box Office Collection Day 5: No Signs Of Growth For Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan Film

Priyadarshan's latest offering, Haiwaan, the official Hindi remake of his 2016 Malayalam film Oppam, has shown no growth since its release. Opened to mixed reviews, the film has minted Rs 8.75 crore so far at the domestic market.

Breaking Down The Numbers

On Day 5, Haiwaan collected a net of Rs 0.70 crore across 2,976 shows as per trade tracker Sacnilk.

This brings total India gross collections to ₹10.46 crore and total India net collections to ₹8.75 crore so far.

Overseas, the film collected 0.15 crore on Day 5, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 3.15 crore so far.

This pushes the worldwide gross collection to ₹13.61 crore.

On opening day, the film minted Rs 3 crore. It was followed by Rs 2.50 crore and Rs 1.85 crore over the weekend.

Due to the discount on ticket prices on Tuesday, the film didn't register a fall from its Monday numbers.

Review

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "Haiwaan is both glossy and flashy, but the director stays true to the core of the story. The judge has a daughter who he has hidden from the world. Only Shyam knows of her existence. It is when the predatory Parashuram finds out who and where the schoolgirl is that all hell breaks loose and the film kicks into top gear.

"In a world dominated by two men engaged in a fight to the finish, women can only play supporting roles. And there are only two worth mentioning: a female cop (Saiyami Kher) who makes common cause with Shyam and a lady (Shriya Pilgaonkar) who works at the judge's home. Neither is more than a cog in the wheel."

Co-written and directed by Priyadarshan. Produced by KVN Productions and Thespian Films, Haiwaan stars Boman Irani, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Saiyami Kher.

Haiwaan marks Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar's seventh film together.

The last film Saif and Akshay appeared in together was Vijay Krishna Acharya's 2007 action comedy Tashan.