<i>Haiwaan</i> Box Office Collection Day 6: Saif Ali Khan And Akshay Kumar Film Sees A Huge Dip, Earns Rs 55 Lakh

Priyadarshan's Haiwaan is struggling to gain momentum at the box office.

What's Happening

The film began its theatrical journey with Rs 3 crore nett in India. It went on to collect Rs 7.35 crore during its first weekend. However, the numbers dropped sharply on the first weekday, with Haiwaan earning just Rs 70 lakh net on Monday. The film recorded the same collection on Tuesday.

Per Sacnilk, Haiwaan earned Rs 55 lakh nett in India on Wednesday, its sixth day in theatres. This took its cumulative domestic nett collection to Rs 9.30 crore.

Its worldwide gross currently stands at Rs. 14.36 crore.

Background

Haiwaan brings Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan back together on screen after 17 years. The two actors were last seen together in films such as Tashan.

For Akshay Kumar, the reported India gross of Rs 3.60 crore is lower than the opening of Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The 2007 film had collected around Rs 3.88 crore on its first day, according to Box Office India.

For Saif Ali Khan, Haiwaan has opened in a similar range to Ta Ra Rum Pum. The 2007 film recorded an opening-day collection of approximately Rs 3.66 crore.

About Haiwaan

Directed by Priyadarshan, Haiwaan stars Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles.

The story revolves around Shyam, a blind caretaker who finds himself accused of murdering retired Judge Pradhan.

As vengeful killer Parshuram goes after Pradhan's daughter Nandini, Shyam escapes from the police and attempts to protect her.

During their journey, however, Shyam discovers a shocking secret about Nandini that changes the course of the story.

The film is reportedly mounted on a budget of around Rs 130 crore. This includes approximately Rs 115 crore in production costs and another Rs 15 crore spent on print and advertising, per a TOI report.