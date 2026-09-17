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On PM Modi's 76th Birthday, Akshay Kumar-Shilpa Shetty And Other Celebs Extend Wishes

"Keep inspiring our great nation," Akshay Kumar wrote

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On PM Modi's 76th Birthday, Akshay Kumar-Shilpa Shetty And Other Celebs Extend Wishes
The images were shared on Instagram.

PM Narendra Modi is celebrating his 76th birthday today, September 17. On the special occasion, several celebrities extended their warm wishes. 

Celebs Wish PM Modi

Akshay Kumar wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Today is the birthday of our esteemed Prime Minister ji, and this day is being celebrated with a resolve for service. I believe there cannot be a more beautiful way to celebrate a birthday than this."

He added, "May we be of service to someone, help a needy person, bring a smile to someone's face... just this simple resolve. Happy Birthday @narendramodi ji. Keep inspiring our great nation. Jai Bharat. Jai Mahakal."

Jackie Shroff shared the picture with PM Modi on his Instagram handle and wrote, "Wishing our Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji a very Happy Birthday!"

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Shilpa Shetty shared a throwback photo with PM Modi on her Instagram story and wrote, "Happy birthday to our Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji. Wishing you good health, strength, and continued success as you lead the nation forward."

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Background

On PM Modi's birthday, BJP will launch 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' to mark PM Modi's 25 years of public service.

Earlier on September 9, BJP National President Nitin Nabin, addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, announced that PM Modi will complete 25 years of public service on October 7, and to mark this occasion, the BJP will conduct a special month-long campaign, 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan'.

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