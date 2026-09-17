"Grow A Spine": Sobhita Dhulipala Slams 'Judgemental' Telugu Community After Influencer's Post

Sobhita Dhulipala, a Telugu girl, left home at just 16 because of the ‘judgemental' mindsets of her community, as she reiterated recently. An Instagram influencer named Ahalya from Hyderabad posted a video stating, “The only enemy of a Telugu person is a Telugu person.” Sobhita Dhulipala seems to concur.

The influencer said, “The only enemy of a Telugu person is another Telugu person. No, seriously, hear me out — and it's honestly quite sad. We're some of the least supportive people when it comes to our community. Someone starts a new business, opens a restaurant, creates something different, and instead of asking, how can I support this? The first reaction is usually, what's so great about it?”

She added that Telugu people rarely root for each other, despite priding themselves on their culture.

Sobhita Dhulipala commented on the post with a ‘100' emoji and then wrote, “I packed my bags and left for Mumbai at age 16, with no guarantee of making it, but I took my chance because it was clear to me that the environment here felt deeply resistant and judgemental of anyone who dares to dream — especially if you're an outsider to whichever field you want to enter. Double dose if you're a woman.”

She continued, “Well, this was a while ago and I do hope things are different now. Here's wishing everyone in our community can grow wings (and a spine).”

About Sobhita Dhulipala

Over the years, Sobhita Dhulipala has carved a niche for herself by working with acclaimed directors across languages. She was born in Tenali, Andhra Pradesh, to Merchant Navy engineer Venugopala Rao and primary school teacher Santha Kamakshi. At the age of just 16, she moved to Mumbai and studied corporate law before representing India at Miss Earth 2013.

Her film journey began with Anurag Kashyap's 2016 film Raman Raghav 2.0, alongside Vicky Kaushal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Some of her more well‑known projects include Made in Heaven, Bard of Blood, The Night Manager, Goodachari, Moothon, and Ponniyin Selvan.

Following Naga Chaitanya's divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu in 2021, the actor began dating Sobhita Dhulipala. Speculation started in 2022 when pictures of them on holiday surfaced online. Despite the rumours, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita remained tight‑lipped until their engagement in 2024. Later that year, they got married at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad.

On the work front, Sobhita was last seen in the Telugu crime thriller Cheekatilo, which premiered on Prime Video earlier this year. Up next, she will appear in the Tamil sci‑fi drama Vettuvam. Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya is preparing for his upcoming film Vrushakarma, a mythical action drama expected to release towards the end of the year.

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