Rajesh Khanna 'Got Addicted To Alcohol', Became Difficult To Deal With, Claims Anandji

Veteran composer Anandji Virji Shah, one half of the celebrated Kalyanji-Anandji duo, has recalled how Rajesh Khanna's behaviour changed after he became a major star. Anandji said success had an impact on Khanna's personality. He also compared him with Amitabh Bachchan, saying the latter remained grounded even after achieving enormous fame.

Anandji said on Vickey Lalwani's podcast, "In the beginning, we were promoting him. It was our music in his film Raaz. We pushed him, referred him to producers. We referred him for Sachaa Jhutha, saying he will click with the audience. Distributors would often see 'kaunsa ghoda chalne wala hai' and because Kalyanji knew astrology, people would often listen to his suggestions."

Speaking further about Amitabh Bachchan, he said, "One thing that sets Amitabh Bachchan apart from all of them is that he always remained the same. He has always been like a student. He never argues with his directors."

However, he recalled noticing a shift in Rajesh Khanna's attitude after he became a major star.

The veteran composer also discussed Rajesh Khanna's drinking, claiming that the actor began consuming alcohol heavily as his fame grew. "Rajesh Khanna got addicted to alcohol. He would drink a lot," he said.

Anandji also alleged that Khanna became increasingly difficult to deal with professionally. He cited an incident during the making of the 1972 film Joru Ka Ghulam.

"This one time, he came for the recording of a song. After that, when he went on the set to shoot, he created a scene that he won't do the song. I was like, then why did you ask me to come? If you don't want to do it, don't shoot. Edit it out."

Citing another incident, Anandji said, "Later, he called me to hear a song from Dushman. He whistled and left. I was left confused. Then I asked, 'Does he want a song like this for a scene like that?' What does he know about direction? We will put songs as per the need of the story."

Anandji went on to add, "I knew that his prime was over and his success had come to an end. I told him that clearly. Now that you think you know it all, your days have come to an end. This is not how one behaves. It is important to be grounded and let people do their job."

When they met again a couple of years later, Anandji recalled, "When he finally had his downfall, we met this one time. Rajesh Khanna asked me, 'Anandji, has your anger subsided now?' I told him, 'The reason why I was mad has happened. Now, it is pointless.'"

"Rajesh Khanna's attitude changed a lot. First, he addressed me as sir; later, he expected people to stand up to show him respect whenever he walked into a room or onto a set. For me, he was my child only. We only pushed him as an actor," he added.

Also Read: The Making Of Anand: Rajesh Khanna's Last Days As Superstar Before 'Lambu' Amitabh Bachchan's Rise