Zaheer Iqbal Spotted With Walking Stick At Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration, Sonakshi SInha Jokes <i>"Maine Nahi Kiya"</i>

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have once again grabbed attention for their fun chemistry. The couple was spotted taking Lord Ganesha's blessings during Ganesh Chaturthi. While Sonakshi looked cheerful, Zaheer was seen walking with a stick after suffering a leg injury.

The injury became the focus after photographers asked him what happened to his leg. Instead of letting the moment get serious, Sonakshi gave a funny reply that made Zaheer and those around them chuckle.

The video posted to Instagram showed Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal arriving together for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Sonakshi looked beautiful in a traditional blue outfit, while Zaheer kept his look simple with a white T-shirt and black pants.

While the couple was posing for the photographers, everyone noticed Zaheer's leg injury. He was seen using a walking stick while entering the venue, leaving the photographers curious about what had happened.

As they asked Zaheer about his injury, Sonakshi did not let the moment become too serious. Before Zaheer could answer, she jokingly said, “Maine Nahi Kiya Hai Ye (I didn't do this).”

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have continued to celebrate each other's festivals despite questions and criticism about their interfaith marriage. In 2025, Sonakshi spoke about the cultural respect they share in their marriage.

Speaking with Hauterrfly, Sonakshi said, “We appreciate each other's cultures. They follow certain traditions at their house; I follow certain traditions at my house. He comes and sits in my Diwali puja. I go and sit in their niyaaz, and that's all that matters. I respect them and their culture, and they respect me and mine. That's how it should be.”

“Under the best circumstances, what was the best way to get married was a special marriage act where I, as a Hindu woman, do not need to change my religion and he, as a Muslim man, can remain a Muslim man, and two people in love share a beautiful bond of marriage. So it was as simple as that. There was never a question asked like, Are you going to convert? We love each other; we are getting married.”

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married on June 23, 2024, after dating for around seven years.

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