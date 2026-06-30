Video: Sonakshi Sinha Loses Cool With Paps Outside Mumbai Restaurant, '<i>Bas, Ho Gaya</i>'

Sonakshi Sinha looked visibly annoyed with the Mumbai paparazzi as they continued filming her, husband Zaheer Iqbal, and father Shatrughan Sinha after their dinner at a restaurant on Monday. While Sonakshi initially greeted the paparazzi with a warm smile, she seemed to lose patience as they continued filming her while she left the eatery.

In the viral video, Sonakshi is seen exiting with her father and Zaheer while the shutterbugs engage in a friendly chat. As they continued rolling the camera to take inside shots of Shatrughan Sinha and his wife Poonam from their cars, she took a firm stance.

Addressing the paparazzi, Sonakshi was heard saying, "Bas, guys. Thank you. Good night!" As the cameras continued recording, Zaheer Iqbal first asked the paps to stop filming, after which Sonakshi reiterated firmly, "Guys... Ho gaya. Ho gaya. Bas. Thank you."

Sonakshi and Zaheer's wedding

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal married on June 23, 2024.

Since then, the couple have been actively sharing snippets about each other on their respective social media profiles. Sonakshi shared beautiful pictures from her vidaai ceremony and wrote an emotional note: "At the wedding, maa started crying when it hit her I would be moving out of the house. I told her, 'Maa, don't worry... Juhu to Bandra only 25 mins.' Missing them a lil extra today, so I'm telling myself the exact same thing." She added, "Hope there's Sunday Sindhi curry made at home... See you soon... zoom zoom zoom."

Sharing the wedding pictures, Sonakshi wrote: "On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each other's eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs... leading up to this moment... where, with the blessings of both our families and both our gods... we are now man and wife. Here's to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever." Sonakshi added in the post, "Sonakshi weds Zaheer. 23.06.2024." She wore her mother's vintage saree and jewellery for the wedding.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal registered their marriage under the provisions of the Special Marriage Act. They shared screen space in the film Double XL and in the music video "Blockbuster."