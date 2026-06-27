Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal's Anniversary Getaway: Inside Their Luxurious Phuket Beach Resort

Actor couple Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal recently marked their second wedding anniversary with a tropical getaway in Thailand.

While the couple shared glimpses of sunsets, beach walks and intimate moments from the trip, the backdrop that caught the attention of many was the luxurious Amora Beach Resort Phuket, a five-star beachfront property located on the serene Bang Tao Beach.

Freshly renovated and positioned as a modern lifestyle resort, the property blends relaxed tropical charm with upscale comforts, making it an ideal escape for couples, families and groups alike. Here's a closer look at the resort where the couple celebrated the special milestone.

A Beachfront Retreat

Located on the picturesque Bang Tao Beach in Phuket, Amora Beach Resort enjoys direct access to a private stretch of sand overlooking the Andaman Sea. The beachfront location is one of its biggest draws, offering guests easy access to the beach while still being close to the restaurants, cafés and attractions around Bang Tao.

Following a multimillion-dollar renovation, the resort reopened in late 2023 as a five-star lifestyle destination designed for holidays, weddings, family vacations and romantic getaways.

264 Rooms And Suites

The resort houses 264 contemporary rooms and suites spread across 13 accommodation categories, catering to different kinds of travellers.

Guests can choose from Superior Garden View, Superior Pool View, Deluxe Rooms, Deluxe Poolside rooms, Amora Ocean rooms, Coral Suites, Casuarina Suites and the luxurious Andaman Suite.

Most rooms measure around 36 square metres, while larger one and two-bedroom suites come with separate living spaces for families or longer stays.

Each room features a private balcony or terrace overlooking landscaped gardens, the swimming pools or partial views of the Andaman Sea.

Standard amenities include complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi, a 50-inch Smart TV, air conditioning, minibar, tea and coffee-making facilities and room service.

Among the most premium offerings is the spacious Two-Bedroom Suite, spanning 108 square metres. It comes with two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a separate living room and a balcony with sea, garden and pool views, making it suitable for families or larger groups.

What The Property Features

The resort offers plenty beyond its rooms. Guests have access to multiple swimming pools, a fitness centre, spa facilities and a dedicated kids' club, making it equally appealing for families.

Dining options include three restaurants and cafés:

Lobby Café

NORA Beach Club

ISLA All Day Dining Restaurant

The property also organises a variety of activities, including yoga sessions, snorkelling, diving, cooking classes, themed dinners and live music performances.

The Cost

Room prices fluctuate depending on the season and booking platform.

Recent listings show a Superior Garden View room starting at around Rs 8,911 per night after discounts, while larger suites are significantly more expensive. A Two-Bedroom Suite, for instance, has been listed at approximately Rs 40,101 per night, inclusive of taxes and breakfast after promotional discounts.

Across booking platforms, entry-level room rates generally begin between Rs 6,000 and Rs 9,000 per night, while premium suites can cost well above Rs 30,000 depending on availability and travel dates.