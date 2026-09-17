"Better Than 50% Of The Films I Saw At Cannes": Anurag Kashyap Reviews <i>Babita Singh Reporting</i>

Anurag Kashyap recently took to Instagram to shower appreciation on the Prime Video release Babita Singh Reporting. He mentioned how he hasn't seen a "better Hindi film in a long time".

He wrote, "So much truth in the lead performance of @nimisha_sajayan, and so well written by #amitavyas and directed by @ambiecka. It's sad that this film didn't travel and was released straight on OTT. It's better than more than fifty per cent of the films I saw at Cannes and Venice this year. I wish the world discovers this incredible film about this woman who just has this inherent need to find the truth for herself in an inherently patriarchal world - not the worst of patriarchy that we come across every day, but the one that's ingrained in us."

Anurag Kashyap added, "The supposedly good patriarchal people who don't recognise their own misogyny. And a woman who is dealing with a job that's been given to her as a charity, a wife who is dealing with her own self, body, home, husband, duty and her search. Finding minute solace in trivial acts of obedience, yet defying her well-wishers to get to the bottom of her quest so that she can breathe. Beautifully drawn out, incredible film."

"Streaming on @primevideoin. Don't miss it. Kudos to all actors and the whole team. My heart is full," concluded the filmmaker.

About Babita Singh Reporting

Directed by Ambiecka Pandit and written by Amita Vyas, the series features Nimisha Sajayan in the lead role along with Barun Sobti and Anshumaan Pushkar in pivotal roles.

Babita Singh Reporting will premiere on Prime Video in Hindi with English subtitles across India and in over 240 countries and territories worldwide on August 28.

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