Nimisha Sajayan Shares What She Ate To Gain 14 Kg For <i>Babita Singh Reporting</i>

Nimisha Sajayan is known for taking on challenging roles that often demand extensive physical and emotional preparation. The actor will next be seen in the Prime Video crime drama Babita Singh Reporting as ASI Babita Singh, aka Baby. For this role, Nimisha underwent a notable transformation and gained 14 kg to fit the character. She has now revealed what she ate as part of the process and how she approached the demanding weight-gain journey.

Sharing a glimpse of the elaborate meals she relied on for weight gain on Instagram, Nimisha wrote, “A journey from Nimisha to Baby.” The post featured pictures from different phases of her transformation, along with pictures of the various meals she consumed as part of the process.

In one of the pictures, the actor was seen enjoying a hearty spread of sandwiches, egg bhurji, toasted bread and chutneys. Another image featured a large container of poha accompanied by sev, peanuts, boiled eggs and broccoli. She also shared a picture of pancakes drizzled with maple syrup and topped with blueberries and edible flowers. A plate of waffles served with cream, tangerines, chocolate chips and chocolate syrup also made it to the photo dump.

Nimisha Sajayan also had high-protein bowls packed with leafy greens, sliced onions, tomatoes and pickled peppers as part of her diet. One bowl was topped with cubes of seasoned tofu or paneer, while another featured halved boiled eggs layered over fresh greens. The final slide showed an indulgent spread of pastries, chocolate chip and walnut cookies, orange juice, yoghurt, nuts and granola bars.

The actor thanked her nutritionist, chef and their teams for helping her throughout the process. She also expressed gratitude to the entire Filmsquad Productions team for standing by her during the demanding transformation.

Nimisha Sajayan had earlier spoken about the demanding transformation in an interview with IANS. The actor revealed she weighed 58 kg when she was cast in the film but eventually reached 72 kg after gaining nearly 14 kg specifically for her role as Babita.

Her diet initially involved consuming around 1,200 calories a day, but it was increased to nearly 8,000 calories. She described eating that much as an “absolute nightmare”.

Babita Singh Reporting is directed by Ambiecka Pandit and written by Amita Vyas. The film will be released on Prime Video on August 28

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