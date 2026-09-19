Rajinikanth's <i>Jailer 2</i> Begins Promotions With Suraj Venjaramoodu's Character Reveal

The wait for Jailer 2 has now become more exciting as the makers reveal the first new character from the film. Rajinikanth will return as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian in the sequel, alongside Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu and Mirnaa.

National Award winning actor Suraj Venjaramoodu joins the cast. The glimpse introduces him as Dileep and he appears in a stylish villain role. The short video shows Suraj stepping out of a car while smoking a cigar, as Anirudh Ravichander's powerful music plays in the background.

After introducing Suraj as the new villain, fans may soon get a closer look at other important faces joining Rajinikanth's Muthuvel Pandian.

Mammootty and Shiva Rajkumar are expected to make a cameo in Jailer 2, just as they did in the first film. The sequel is also expected to feature Shah Rukh Khan and Nandamuri Balakrishna, which was hinted by Mithun Chakraborty in December 2025.

Speaking with Siti Cinema, the veteran star had said, “In Jailer 2, I am facing so many big actors, Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Shah Rukh Khan, Ramya Krishnan, Shiva Rajkumar and many others. There are so many big artists, and I am on one side facing all of them.”

Earlier, the makers had released a glimpse that revealed the release date of Jailer 2. The promo opened with Vinayakan's final dialogue from the first Jailer, giving a hint that his character's actions may have been connected to something bigger.

The new film is expected to continue from where the first part ended. This time, the character will be facing a bigger challenge, as several major stars are expected to join him.

Nelson Dilipkumar is returning as the writer and director for Jailer 2. The Rajinikanth starrer is set to release on October 15.

Also Read: Jailer 2 Release Date Out, Rajinikanth Starrer To Arrive During Dussehra