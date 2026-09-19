Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Blessed With A Baby Girl

Bollywood star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh on Saturday welcomed their second child together, a baby girl.

The couple shared the announcement in an Instagram post featuring an image of a footprint, welcoming their second daughter.

Deepika Padukone‑Ranveer Singh Last Spotting

Deepika Padukone stepped out to visit Siddhivinayak Temple yesterday. The couple was seen arriving with Ranveer Singh's parents.

Deepika Padukone wore an orange and purple kurta set, while Ranveer Singh opted for a purple kurta paired with white trousers.

The couple recently shared pictures from their pregnancy shoot, and the due date was expected soon based on the timeline since the announcement.

Interestingly, two years ago, just two days before the birth of their daughter Dua, the couple was also seen at Siddhivinayak Temple on 6 September 2024.

Deepika Padukone's Maternity Shoot

Ranveer Singh, 41, and Deepika Padukone, 40, marked their daughter Dua's second birthday in a special way. On September 8, Ranveer shared a series of unseen monochrome photos from their maternity shoot.

In several photos, Ranveer and Deepika can be seen with Dua, playing with her and enjoying quiet family moments.

In one of the photos, Ranveer can be seen gently embracing Deepika as she shows her baby bump. The intimate pictures capture the couple's excitement as they awaited the arrival of their first child.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Ranveer wrote, “Baby Dua and our hearts are getting bigger! Thank you for your blessings!”

Deepika and Ranveer's Relationship

Deepika and Ranveer married on November 14, 2018 in a grand ceremony held in Lake Como, Italy. Their wedding included two ceremonies that reflected Deepika's Konkani heritage and Ranveer's Sindhi background.

The couple's relationship began on the sets of their film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram‑Leela in 2013. After dating for several years, they secretly got engaged in 2015.

Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their first child, Dua, on September 8, 2024.