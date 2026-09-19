Farah Khan's Hilarious Reaction To Being Called 'Number One YouTuber': "Samay Raina, Sorry"

Farah Khan has become a familiar face in the vlogging space, often giving viewers a glimpse into celebrities' and creators' homes. In her latest vlog, she visited vlogger Saba Ibrahim and her husband Khalid Niaz's Mumbai home. The filmmaker had a hilarious reaction after she was jokingly called the “number one YouTuber” by the couple.

During the home tour, Farah noticed Saba's YouTube play buttons displayed on her house wall. The creator then wished that Farah would soon receive a Diamond Play Button. The filmmaker appeared doubtful.

To which Saba said, “You began vlogging after us but have surpassed us all.”

Saba went on to praise Farah's vlogs, saying viewers appreciate the effort she puts into them and the way she keeps the videos entertaining. Khalid then jokingly declared Farah the “number one YouTuber".

Farah immediately turned to the camera, folded her hands and jokingly apologised to comedian Samay Raina. She said, "No, no. Samay Raina, sorry. There are so many big YouTubers like Sourav Joshi, too.” Saba then clarified that they were referring to Farah as the top creator among family audiences, a compliment she appeared to accept.

Farah Khan's connection with Samay Raina dates back to India's Got Latent Season 1 when the filmmaker appeared in an episode that was never released. The episode also featured Uorfi Javed, Tanmay Bhat and KRSNA as special guests.

Coming back to Farah's YouTube career, she started uploading videos on the platform in 2024 with her cook Dileep. Her informal cooking videos, which often featured celebrities preparing their favourite dishes, soon found an audience. Over two years, the filmmaker has hosted several celebrities on the channel.

Meanwhile, her last directorial venture, Happy New Year, was released in 2014.

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