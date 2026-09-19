Anu Aggarwal Recalls Coccyx Fracture During Shoot With Dev Anand: "No One From The Production Helped"

Anu Aggarwal revisited a difficult chapter in her life when she suffered a coccyx fracture while filming for the film Return of the Jewel Thief with Dev Anand. Anu shared a series of throwback pictures on Instagram and looked back at the incident.

The actor opened up about the accident and shared details of her recovery as well as the production troubles she had to face. According to Anu, she suffered an accident while shooting a scene with Dev Anand. She slipped and fell onto a car, resulting in a fracture to her coccyx.

“There was one film I had signed before my sabbatical. I was shooting a scene with Dev Anand when I slipped, fell onto a car and fractured my coccyx. What stayed with me was not just the injury,” she wrote, revealing that she was living alone and did not receive any help from the production. “I was living alone, and there was no one from the production who helped. However, my neighbour gave me the name of a doctor, and when I saw him, he told me I had come just in time. I needed an operation immediately; otherwise, I was told, I could have been left with a permanently crooked spine.”

Anu revealed that following the operation, she recovered soon and was ready to return to the film's production. However, she already had plans that put her toward a different path. She recalled that she was prepared to miss the red carpet when the film premiered in France. “I was well soon and ready to shoot. I had already planned to go to France in June for a Dhrupad retreat in the lavender fields, where my Guruji would be. In 1995 I was going to miss the red carpet when my film was premiering there, but my mind was set. I was just waiting for the film to complete, as my dates had been booked,” she wrote.

The project later encountered a major production setback as the makers ran out of money, bringing the shoot to a halt. Anu recalled that three months passed without filming. By then she had already shot a song and an important scene with Dev Anand. Later Anu left the production, something she said she had communicated to the makers beforehand. The unfinished project became one of the final chapters of her film career.

Return of the Jewel Thief was a 1996 crime-action thriller directed by Ashok Tyagi. The film was a follow-up to the 1967 classic Jewel Thief. Dev Anand and Ashok Kumar reprised their roles in the sequel. However, the project remained unfinished after production was halted.

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