<i>Daayra</i> vs <i>Vibe</i> Box Office Collection Day 2: Kunal Khemu's Film Outpaces Kareena Kapoor-Prithviraj's Crime Thriller

The first Saturday brought some improvement at the box office for both Daayra and Vibe. While Meghna Gulzar's crime thriller, led by Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kareena Kapoor Khan, registered a 60% jump in its India nett collection, Kunal Khemu's action thriller comedy continued to stay ahead in the two-day race.

What's Happening

Daayra, which arrived in theatres on September 18, collected an estimated Rs 1.60 crore nett in India on Day 2, according to Sacnilk. The film had opened with Rs 1 crore on Friday, taking its two-day total to Rs 2.60 crore.

Meanwhile, Vibe added Rs 2.65 crore net on its first Saturday, taking its India nett collection to Rs 4.35 crore after two days. The film had earned Rs 1.70 crore on its opening day.

Daayra Box Office Collection Day 2

Daayra recorded 2,062 shows across India on Saturday and registered an overall occupancy of 20.46%. Its morning shows recorded 8.15% occupancy, while the afternoon shows registered 19.77%.

The film saw better audience turnout during the later screenings, with evening shows recording 27.23% occupancy and night shows registering 26.69%.

Among the major cities, Bengaluru recorded the highest occupancy for Daayra at 45.3%. Chennai followed with 28.5%, while Bhopal and Pune recorded 26% and 24%, respectively. The National Capital Region registered 23% occupancy, while Mumbai recorded 20%.

With the Day 2 addition, Daayra's India gross collection has reached Rs 3.10 crore.

Vibe Box Office Collection Day 2

Vibe witnessed a 55.9% increase in its collection on Saturday. The film earned Rs 2.65 crore net from 2,979 shows, compared to Rs 1.70 crore from 3,194 shows on its opening day.

The film's overall occupancy also improved from 14% on Friday to 21% on Saturday. The Hindi 2D version recorded 21.92% occupancy across the reported shows.

Morning screenings registered 9.23% occupancy, followed by 22.15% in the afternoon. Evening shows recorded 23.62%, while night screenings witnessed the highest occupancy at 32.69%.

After two days, Vibe's India gross collection stands at Rs 5.22 crore.

About Daayra

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Daayra stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles. The film is a crime thriller and hit cinemas on September 18.

About Vibe

Vibe marks Kunal Khemu's second directorial venture after Madgaon Express, which released in 2024. Khemu has written, produced and directed the film and also stars in it alongside Preity Zinta, Sparsh Shrivastava and Vanshika Dhir.

The project marks Khemu's debut as a producer, while Vanshika Dhir makes her acting debut with the film.

The story follows two inseparable friends whose ordinary lives take an unexpected turn, sending them into a fast-paced adventure. As they find themselves in unpredictable situations, they are forced to rely on their survival instincts, while their friendship is put to the test. The film combines action, comedy and thriller elements.