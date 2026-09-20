Vijay Sethupathi Confirms <i>Maharaja 2</i>, Offers To Star In Hollywood Remake For Free

Vijay Sethupathi has confirmed that Maharaja 2 is in development. The actor revealed that director Nithilan Saminathan has already narrated the story of the sequel to him. He also spoke about the Hollywood remake of the 2024 film and said he is ready to be part of it without charging a fee.

At the audio launch of Baththa, Vijay Sethupathi shared an update about his next collaboration and said he was impressed by the story that the director had written for the sequel.

"Nithilan is an excellent director. He has a great writing sense. He recently told me the story of Maharaja 2. It was so beautiful. Working with him was superb," Vijay Sethupathi said during the event.

Vijay Sethupathi On Maharaja's Success

Maharaja went on to become one of the biggest Tamil films of 2024. While Vijay Sethupathi had faith in the film from the beginning, he admitted that even he did not expect it to reach such a large audience.

"We never expected Maharaja to go this far. The movie was good, but some people didn't trust the film. I had that trust, but I didn't expect this," he said.

Vijay Sethupathi On Maharaja's Hollywood Remake

The film's success was not limited to India. Producer Sudhan Sundaram of Passion Studios recently informed Vijay Sethupathi that a Hollywood agency had acquired the remake rights.

"He recently called me and told me that he has sold the Hollywood rights of the film. I told him, 'I'll act in one movie for free. Get me a role in that Hollywood remake. I'll go to Hollywood! It gives me such a great surprise and happiness. I've always had a big interest in working in Hollywood, but more than anything, I'm extremely happy that my movie is going to Hollywood," he said.

Is Matthew McConaughey Set To Play Vijay Sethupathi's Role?

Producer Sudhan Sundaram confirmed the development in an interview with The Times of India. He said the makers were approached for the remake rights after the film's successful run in China.

"Following the success of the film in China, where the film did very well both at the box office (Rs 91.65 crore, according to Sacnilk) and on OTT, we were approached by a Hollywood agency for the remake rights. They are now trying to set up the project with an A-list star. The film is likely to go on floors by next year," Sudhan told The Times of India.

"Maybe McConaughey is one of the stars they are talking to, but only the agency will be able to confirm," he added.

More About Maharaja

Directed by Nithilan Swaminathan, Maharaja follows a barber whose complaint about a missing dustbin takes him to a police station. However, the story soon turns into something far more disturbing.

Vijay Sethupathi plays the barber, while Anurag Kashyap plays the antagonist. Sanchana Namidass plays Vijay's daughter.

Maharaja later premiered on Netflix.

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