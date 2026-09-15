Vijay vs Vijay: Bigg Boss Tamil Clarifies After Actor's Remark Sparks Row

Actor Vijay Sethupathi's remarks on leadership inside the Bigg Boss Tamil house have triggered a political buzz, with some viewers linking his comments to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph C Vijay.

Sethupathi was speaking to contestant Shathiga when he talked about leadership and its importance.

"Making reckless promises and then, when problems and responsibilities arise, blaming the opposition and running away is not leadership. It is deception," he said.

Sethupathi did not name Vijay, TVK or any other political leader but his remarks were soon linked to the Chief Minister, sparking a row. TVK chief Vijay's fans took to social media and criticised Sethupathi for turning a television stage into a platform for political commentary.

Bigg Boss Tamil has now issued a clarification, urging viewers not to interpret the remarks beyond the context of the Bigg Boss show.

"Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 is an entertainment programme presented within the framework of its established format, themes and game environment. The situations, conversations, expressions and interactions featured in the programme form part of its evolving narrative and are to be understood in the context in which they occur within the show," the statement read.

Bigg Boss Tamil asked its viewers not to make any references or take any expression as a representation, endorsement of or comment upon any person.

"No reference or expression in the programme should be construed as representing, endorsing or commenting upon any person, organization, institution, ideology or circumstance outside the context of the programme. Any interpretation or association beyond the programme and its intended entertainment context is neither intended nor endorsed," the statement read.

Amid this, a DMK leader has hit out at Vijay supporters, calling them "barbarians".

"That is what they do. See, they are all brutal. They are barbarians. Whoever supports Vijay is a barbarian. They don't care about law and order," TKS Elangovan said. "The Chief Minister himself does not care for law and order. 'Why should we care?' is their mindset. They will do anything and the police will support them. Police will kill people who have identified those people, who are selling drugs. But they will not take action against the drug peddlers. That is Vijay's police. It is because of Vijay. I think Vijay is getting something out of it."