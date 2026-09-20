<i>The Lunch Box</i> Turns 13: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Says He 'Never Played A Character Like Aslam Shaikh'

Irrfan Khan, Nimrat Kaur and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's acclaimed film The Lunchbox has completed 13 years today, September 20.

Reacting to the special occasion, Nawazuddin Siddiqui spoke to NDTV about his character Aslam Shaikh and what drew him to the role.

He said, "I had never played a character like Aslam Shaikh before. He was Dubai-returned and had a very typical Mumbaikar quality to him. He was extremely practical and someone who knew how to live life on his own terms. He did not carry any baggage. Even when he encountered sorrow in his life, he took it on the chin and tried to live life to the fullest. These were some of the qualities that drew me to Aslam Shaikh and made me want to play him."

Background

Directed by Ritesh Batra, the 2013 film remains one of the most celebrated Indian films of its time and received widespread acclaim for its simple yet poignant story of human connection.

The film starred Irrfan Khan as Saajan Fernandes, a lonely widower nearing retirement, while Nimrat Kaur played Ila, a housewife whose lunchbox mistakenly reaches Saajan and sparks an unexpected correspondence between the two. Nawazuddin Siddiqui played Shaikh, a young colleague who forms an unlikely bond with Saajan.

The Lunchbox went on to become a major international success, premiering at the Cannes Film Festival's Critics' Week in 2013 and receiving several awards and nominations.

The film also marked one of the memorable performances of Irrfan Khan, whose portrayal of Saajan continues to be remembered by audiences.