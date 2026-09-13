'Received 200 Scripts, Blank Cheques Were Lying On My Table': Nawazuddin Siddiqui To NDTV On Life After <i>Gangs Of Wasseypur 2</i>

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has spent years carving a niche for himself with performances that have earned him both critical acclaim and a devoted audience. But for the actor, there was one film that marked a turning point in his career and made him feel like a star for the first time. No points for guessing, it's Gangs of Wasseypur 2. The film completed 14 years of its release this year.

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Nawazuddin spoke about the impact the film directed by Anurag Kashyap had on his professional life. He also recalled the dramatic change in the kind of work that came his way after its release.

'I Received At Least 200 Scripts'

Asked what film made him feel like a star, the actor said, "Of course, it has to be Gangs of Wasseypur 2."

The actor revealed that he received around 200 scripts after the film's release. More strikingly, producers were willing to leave the remuneration entirely up to him.

He told NDTV, "After the release of Gangs of Wasseypur 2, I received at least 200 scripts. Blank cheques were lying on my table. People would say, 'Here's the script, and here's a blank cheque. Write whatever amount you want and give us whatever dates are available.'"

But... He Rejected The Offers

Despite having the kind of freedom actors often dream of, Nawazuddin Siddiqui chose not to rush into his next project.

The actor shared that he did not find any of the scripts compelling enough to sign them.

He said, "I didn't pick up a single one of those scripts because I didn't like any of them. I decided I would wait for the right one."

'I Didn't Have To Wait Too Long'

The actor further explained that patience had already become a part of his journey in the film industry.

He said, "I was already used to waiting for work for years, so I thought I could wait another two or three years rather than sign something in haste."

Fortunately for Nawazuddin, his decision to wait did not leave him without work for long. He soon began receiving projects that matched what he was looking for.

He concluded, "By God's grace, I didn't have to wait too long, because I soon started getting some really good films."

About Gangs Of Wasseypur 2

Gangs of Wasseypur 2, in which Nawazuddin played the central character Faizal Khan, became a defining film in his career.

The film also starred Manoj Bajpayee, Pankaj Tripathi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Huma Qureshi, Richa Chadha, Rajkummar Rao and Piyush Mishra.