Emmys 2026: When And Where To Watch The Award Ceremony In India

The wait is almost over for television's biggest awards night. The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards will be held in Los Angeles on September 14, but viewers in India will have to tune in early on September 15 to catch the ceremony live.

The 2026 Emmys will be hosted by Mariska Hargitay, best known for playing Detective Olivia Benson on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. The actor, who has also won an Emmy for her work on the show, will lead this year's ceremony at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles.

For viewers in India, JioHotstar will be the place to watch the awards live. The platform will carry both the red carpet/pre-show and the main ceremony.

Emmys 2026: Date And Time In India

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 8 pm ET or 5 pm PT on September 14 in the US. Because of the time difference, the event will be available in India in the early hours of September 15.

The red carpet and pre-show will begin at 4:30 am IST, followed by the main Emmy Awards ceremony at 5:30 am IST.

So, if you are planning to catch the biggest moments live, September 15 is the date to remember in India.

Where To Watch Emmys 2026

Indian viewers can stream the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards exclusively on JioHotstar. The US broadcast will be available on NBC, with Peacock also streaming the ceremony.

The ceremony will bring together stars from some of the year's biggest television shows, with awards being presented across drama, comedy and limited series categories.

Several popular names are also set to take the stage as presenters. The list reportedly includes Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Jon Hamm, Amy Poehler, Sally Field, Keke Palmer, David Harbour, Macaulay Culkin, Dan Levy, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Rachel Sennott.