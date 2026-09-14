James Bond Fans Can't Get Over Pierce Brosnan's 007 US Open Moment

Pierce Brosnan's appearance at the US Open turned into an unexpected treat for James Bond fans. The actor, best known for playing the iconic 007 agent, found himself at the centre of a clever camera moment that seemed straight out of a Bond film.

Brosnan was among the star-studded crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium, where German tennis player Alexander Zverev faced America's Ben Shelton in the final. The broadcast then delivered an unexpected 007 reference when ESPN's camera briefly showed the clock at 0:07 before cutting to the actor in the stands.

The clever transition immediately caught the attention of viewers, who connected the “0:07” timestamp with Brosnan's iconic portrayal of James Bond. The official US Open account shared the moment on Instagram with the caption, “The name is, Bond. James Bond.”

Fans were quick to applaud the camera operator, with many describing the perfectly timed shot as a fitting nod to the actor's most famous role. One user wrote, "Give the cameraman a raise."

Another added, "That's so cool."

Someone else commented, "Naaaah! This was strategically planned. 007 style."

"Absolute cinema," read a comment.

Pierce Brosnan played the iconic British secret agent in four feature films, including GoldenEye, Tomorrow Never Dies, The World Is Not Enough and Die Another Day between 1995 and 2002. His era successfully revitalised the franchise after a six-year hiatus following Timothy Dalton's tenure. The actor was replaced by Daniel Craig in the 2006 film Casino Royale. He went on to portray the role in four more films until 2021.

Now, the makers are on the hunt for the next James Bond actor. In an interview with The Times, Brosnan said that “there are lots of good hats in the ring” and “lots of great actors” being considered. “I see it. I follow it. They could probably just go left-field and pick someone that none of us know about," he said.

When asked to reveal a name, the actor responded, I wouldn't pick anyone. My wife told me not to say anything and I've said too much. Because once I say something it goes [everywhere] and I get hanged.”

On the work front, Pierce Brosnan will next be seen in Chris Hemsworth-starrer Extraction 3. The film is currently in production.

Also Read: New James Bond Search Nears End, 007 Casting In Final Stage: Report