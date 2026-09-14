Amitabh Bachchan Reveals His Secret Trick To Get Wife Jaya Bachchan Ready On Time

Amitabh Bachchan is known for sharing little moments from his life while hosting quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati, and his latest revelation entails his wife Jaya Bachchan.

In an upcoming episode, a contestant asks Amitabh if he has ever waited for Jaya while she gets ready for an event. Amitabh claimed it was a very good question and revealed a simple trick he uses to avoid being late.

According to Big B, if they have to attend a wedding at 6 pm, he tells her that the event is at 5 pm. This makes Jaya start preparing much earlier, which helps them reach the event on time.

Amitabh Bachchan explained, “Kahin jana hota haina toh uska ek samay nirdharit kiya jata hai, ki shamko 6 baje baraat ayegi. (If we have to go somewhere, then a time is fixed, like the wedding procession will arrive at 6 in the evening).”

“Main unko kehta hu ki baraat jo hai 5 baje aney wali hai. Toh 3:30-4 baje se unka shringar shuru ho jata hai aur time pe pohoch jaate hain humlog. (I tell her that the wedding procession is going to arrive at 5. So her makeup starts from 3:30-4 and we reach the event on time).”

This was not the first time Amitabh Bachchan spoke about Jaya Bachchan on Kaun Banega Crorepati 18. In a past episode, another contestant asked him if Jaya gets upset when he comes home late.

Amitabh explained that he knows Jaya will be upset if he comes home late without informing her. To avoid this, he ensures his family knows about his work schedule in advance. He sends a message to the family group whenever he has a shoot and expects to return late. He also tells them not to wait for him for dinner. This early update helps him avoid any complaints when he reaches home late.

The actor added that if he does not inform them and arrives late, Jaya questions him where he was and why he did not give them any information. On such days, she does not wait for him to come home. She eats her dinner and goes to sleep.

Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan first met while working on Guddi in 1971. They got married two years later, in 1973 and became parents to two children, daughter Shweta Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan.