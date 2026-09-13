Amitabh Bachchan Has One Big Regret At 84, And It's Not About His Acting Career

Amitabh Bachchan has revealed one major regret after his nearly six-decade successful career. What is it, you wonder? Well, the megastar could not learn to play a musical instrument.

The 84-year-old actor made the confession while interacting with a contestant on Kaun Banega Crorepati 18. Big B said he has always wanted to learn music and even owns several musical instruments, but never got around to learning any of them.

During the interaction, contestant Kritagya, a content creator, asked Amitabh Bachchan whether he would prefer to relive a day from his life or experience a day he has never lived before. The actor chose the second option.

Amitabh Bachchan confessed that he would like to experience the day when he finally learns to play a musical instrument. He explained that although he has had a deep interest in music, he could never learn it.

"I had a deep desire to learn music, but I couldn't. I feel sad when I hear these singers, musicians, and sitarists perform so well because I feel bad why I never learnt music as well. I've collected all possible kinds of musical instruments at home," he said.

The actor also shared that he has collected almost every kind of musical instrument at home. However, he has never learned to play any of them.

Amitabh Bachchan said he continues to hope that he will learn music someday. "I even adorn the musical instruments at home with flowers and garlands, in the hope that I finally get to them and learn music one day," he added.

Big B said that not learning an instrument until the age of 84 remains a "deep regret" for him.

Although Amitabh Bachchan never learned to play a musical instrument, he has lent his voice to several popular songs during his career.

He made his singing debut in 1979 with Mere Paas Aao Mere Dosto from Rakesh Kumar's action comedy Mr. Natwarlal. He later sang Rang Barse and Neela Aasman in Yash Chopra's 1981 romantic drama Silsila.

His other popular song from that period were My Name Is Anthony Gonsalves in Manmohan Desai's 1977 comedy Amar Akbar Anthony and Mere Angne Mein from Prakash Mehra's 1981 film Laawaris.

Amitabh Bachchan returned to singing after a long gap in the 2000s. He recorded Kabhi Naee with Adnan Sami for the singer's 2002 album Tera Chehra. He also sang Hori Khele Raghuveera and Main Yahaan Tu Wahaan from BR Chopra's 2003 family drama Baghban.

In addition to this, he sang the title song of Bol Bachchan in 2011 and later performed Ekla Cholo Re for the 2012 film Kahaani, Atrangi Yaari from Wazir and Piddly Si Batain from Shamitabh. He also sang Badumbaaa with Rishi Kapoor in the 2018 film 102 Not Out.

Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting the 18th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. The show premiered on August 10 and airs Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television. Episodes are also available to stream on Sony LIV.

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