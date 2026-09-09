Amitabh Bachchan Says Some KBC Contestants' Stories Are Hard To Handle

Amitabh Bachchan has admitted that hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 has not always been an easy experience. While the popular quiz show is known for its questions, big wins and light-hearted conversations, the veteran actor said some contestants have brought stories that have been difficult to handle.

The megastar spoke about this side of the show in his latest post on his personal Tumblr account. Big B said that listening to contestants talk about their personal struggles can affect him while he is also expected to continue with his role as the host.

“Some contestants come with such grave personal stories, that it becomes difficult to conduct not just our feelings for them but also to continue hosting the show,” he wrote.

Amitabh Bachchan added that he did not want to reveal too much about what happens during these conversations. However, he made it clear that some of the stories have stayed with him.

“I shall not indulge more because it would take away some elements from the understanding that a host gives to the Channel .. but it has been a heart-breaking experience,” he admitted.

Amitabh Bachchan Returns With KBC 18

Amitabh Bachchan is back as the host for the 18th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. The new season has introduced the theme ‘Sochna Padega'. The idea is to focus on how people think before making a decision, rather than simply testing how much they know.

Over the years, Big B's conversations with contestants have become an important part of KBC. He often asks them about their families, careers and personal journeys. These conversations can sometimes lead to funny moments, while others reveal the challenges contestants have dealt with.

Amitabh Bachchan's Acting Front

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan is set to return as Ashwatthama in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD: Part 2.

The first film, released in 2024, was set in a dystopian future in 2898 AD. The story brought together characters played by Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani.

Amitabh played Ashwatthama in the film, while Kamal Haasan appeared as Supreme Yaskin, Prabhas played Bhairava, Deepika played Sumathi and Disha was seen as Roxie.

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