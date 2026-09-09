<i>"Angoor Khatte Hain"</i>: Neha Kakkar Defends Reality Shows After Sunidhi Chauhan Calls Them 'Fake'

Neha Kakkar has been a familiar face on music reality shows for years, having judged several singing competitions and witnessed the format from close quarters. The singer has now responded to criticism surrounding the authenticity of reality shows after Sunidhi Chauhan questioned how genuine they are today.

Sunidhi earlier said that current reality shows involve more drama and are not as real as they used to be. Reacting to her remarks, Neha insisted that the emotions and struggles showcased on these programmes cannot simply be scripted. She then said, "Angoor khatte hain," seemingly taking a veiled dig at Sunidhi.

In a recent media interaction, Neha Kakkar was asked about claims that singing reality shows are scripted. The singer was quick to dismiss the notion. She also appeared to jokingly take credit for the show's strong TRPs during her time as a judge.

“Ye fame isliye gir gaya kyunki maine karna chhod diya. Jab tak main kar rahi thi, TRPs highest thi. [The fame declined because I stopped doing it. The TRPs were at their highest as long as I was doing it]" she said.

When asked about Sunidhi Chauhan and other former reality show judges who have described singing shows as scripted and 'fake', Neha responded with a cheeky remark. She said, “Angoor na mile toh khatte hain. Angoor jisko nahi milte, usko khatte hi lagte hain. [When you don't get the grapes, you call them sour; those who don't get the grapes will find them sour.]"

Neha Kakkar also stood by the authenticity of the contestants' journeys and the emotions they display on music reality shows. “These shows aren't scripted at all. People's lives aren't scripted either. If I feel emotions upon hearing someone's story, that feeling is natural," she said.

The singer further maintained that contestants cannot simply fabricate the personal experiences and struggles they share on the show. “We all come from various small towns and overcome so many hurdles to get here. The contestants aren't going to fabricate a new story; the truth is simply the truth, and that is exactly what we get to witness," she added.

Neha said she considers it a major achievement that she was part of several successful seasons that went on to become superhits. She added that if the show is no longer working now that she is not associated with it, there is little she can do about the situation.

On Raj Shamani's podcast, Sunidhi Chauhan criticised the current state of reality shows, claiming that much of what is shown on screen is 'fake' rather than genuine. However, she said she enjoyed her early years in the format, recalling her experience on Indian Idol as a positive phase of her career.

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