<i>Lust Stories 3</i> Trailer: Aditi Rao Hydari And Siddharth Set The Screen On Fire

Netflix has set the mood for its next round of complicated romances with the trailer of Lust Stories 3. The third film in the anthology series brings four filmmakers and a new set of actors together, with stories that move between attraction, marriage, awkward conversations and the things people often leave unsaid. The film will premiere on Netflix on September 18.

Lust Stories 3 Trailer Mixes Desire With Everyday Situations

The trailer does not follow one central storyline. Instead, it jumps between four separate tales, each looking at relationships in its own way. Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra and Vishal Bhardwaj have directed the four segments.

The cast includes Radhika Apte, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Radhika Madan, Vijay Varma, Abhishek Banerjee, Siddharth, Ali Fazal, Sana Thampi and Gurfateh Pirzada.

There is plenty of relationship confusion in the trailer. Some characters seem to be dealing with marriage problems, while others are trying to understand attraction, intimacy and what they really want.

One of the more memorable moments comes when a woman explains that women are not like light bulbs that can simply be switched on and off. Instead, she compares them to candles, saying they burn and melt.

The trailer also looks at how people understand desire differently. Aditi Rao Hydari's character is seen discussing with students how certain subjects can be viewed differently depending on the context and the way they are presented. Things take a twist when a student asks Aditi about her intentions.

Humour is another part of the trailer. In one scene, Konkona Sen Sharma and Radhika Apte's characters discuss a romantic situation involving "Min and Jin". The conversation takes an amusing turn when Radhika reminds Konkona that they are in Kandivali, not Korea.

Radhika Madan and Ali Fazal appear to be dealing with a more complicated marriage, while Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's characters seem to have their own take on relationships. Vijay Varma and Abhishek Banerjee are also part of the anthology.

The film follows the format that has become closely linked with the Lust Stories franchise: four directors, four stories and different takes on love, sex, desire and relationships.

About Lust Stories

The franchise started with Lust Stories in 2018. The first film brought together Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee and Karan Johar, with Radhika Apte, Bhumi Pednekar, Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal among its cast.

Lust Stories 2 arrived on Netflix in 2023. It again featured four stories, this time directed by R Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, Amit Ravindernath Sharma and Sujoy Ghosh. The cast included Tamannaah Bhatia, Mrunal Thakur, Kajol, Neena Gupta and Vijay Varma.

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