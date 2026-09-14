Ajaz Khan Faces Backlash After Influencer Claims He Asked Her To Catch Up Over 'Coffee Or Wine'

Ajaz Khan, who participated in Bigg Boss 7, is facing criticism after Noida-based content creator Niyati claimed that the actor messaged her on Instagram and asked her to meet for coffee or wine.

Niyati shared a video on Instagram featuring screenshots of her alleged conversation with Ajaz. The video has gone viral on the platform, but the actor has not yet responded to her claims.

The conversation begins with Ajaz sending her a "Hey there" message. He then asks where she is from. When Niyati replies that she is from Noida, Ajaz says he is in Delhi and asks if she "wanna catch up".

Niyati then asks, "For?" Ajaz responds with a voice note, saying, "Hey hi, how are you? I am in Delhi, so we can catch up if you have time. We can have a coffee or wine together."

In her video, Niyati says she was initially surprised to receive a message from Ajaz, who has 5.8 million followers on Instagram. She wondered why he had reached out, as none of her content had gone viral.

However, she felt good about the actor messaging her and decided to reply. She further explained that she had an idea of where the conversation was heading, but still asked him why he wanted to meet.

Sharing her reaction to the alleged interaction, Niyati said, "People are so disgusting. My account is not even famous, and he was texting me, so I could sense that I am not the only one he is texting. He might be texting many other girls."

Reacting to the post, a user commented, "Urgh everything about the way he went about it is so creepy. Stay safe out there and great job sharing."

Another wrote, "You are not only one. Ye aise hi karta hai." A third person commented, "The men in the comments saying: "oh he was respectful, why you're bashing a man, he didn't done anything BAD. " WELL, mind you, he is a convicte3d crimina1, approaching women half his age. Look him up. Would you like this in your family?"

The content creator's video has sparked reactions on Instagram, with users discussing the alleged messages. Ajaz Khan, however, has not addressed the claims publicly so far.

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