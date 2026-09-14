Vijay Gifts Ajith Kumar A Miniature Race Car With Sweet Message At Silverstone

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay shared a warm moment with actor Ajith Kumar at the Silverstone Racing Circuit. Vijay had arrived at the venue to flag off the race and support the Tamil star.

After the Le Mans Cup race, Vijay gifted Ajith a miniature race car. He also signed it with a sweet message that read, "Priyamudan (With Love) Vijay to my lovely brother Ajith."

Ajith thanked Vijay for the gift and shook hands with him. He later gifted Vijay a helmet.

Before the race, Vijay was seen running towards Ajith with a big smile before giving him a hug. The video of the two actors sharing the moment has since gone viral on social media.

Vijay later watched the race from a balcony after flagging it off. He was joined by actor Trisha Krishnan and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Aadhav Arjuna.

Trisha was seen arriving at the circuit in jeans, a T-shirt, and a maroon jacket before heading into the tent.

Meanwhile, Ajith's team finished 38th overall in the Michelin Le Mans Cup race held in the United Kingdom.

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