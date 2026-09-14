'<i>Dhurandhar Ne Aur Satyanaash Kiya</i>': Lyricist Sameer On How Bollywood Is Reducing Songs To Background Music

Veteran lyricist Sameer has questioned the changing approach to music in Bollywood. He said that the industry's increasing preference for young talent has come at the cost of variety and quality.

What's Happening

In a conversation with Komal Nahta, Sameer also criticised the way songs are increasingly being used as background elements in films rather than being treated as an integral part of the storytelling.

Discussing the longevity of good music, Sameer said that songs that have genuine appeal continue to find listeners even decades later.

He said, "Jo acchi cheez hoti hai, wahi lambi samay tak chalti hai. So even 100 years later, the old songs will continue to find an audience. A producer told me that he has only hired young kids in his office. I replied, 'Acchi baat hai. Kab se rakha hai aapne?'. They replied, 'Since 5-6 years'. I told them, 'There was a time when your company used to come up with 10 super-hit albums every year. But that hasn't happened in the last 5-6 years. Who have you hired then?'"

Sameer clarified that his criticism was not directed at young musicians and lyricists.

According to him, the industry could benefit from bringing together the experience of established artistes and the energy of younger talent.

"I am not saying that the young kids are not talented. But when the old and new can merge together, it can be beneficial. I worked with Sachin-Jigar in FALTU (2011) and wrote songs like 'Aaltu Jalaltu' and 'Chaar Baje Gaye Lekin Party Abhi Baaki Hai'. I proved with these songs that I could collaborate with young kids and come up with such youthful numbers. If you won't give an opportunity to Anand-Milind or Anu Malik, how will they prove that they still have it in them? But the makers want to instead work with just the new people. Has that helped?"

'No Wonder Arijit Left The Industry'

Sameer also spoke about the changing sound of Hindi film music and claimed that the lack of variety had affected even established singers.

Referring to Arijit Singh, he said, "No wonder Arijit Singh pagal ho gaya aur industry chod diya. Things became monotonous for him; the sound of most songs is the same. He wasn't getting variety. Udit Narayan and other songs in those days were offered variety of songs."

The lyricist further criticised the treatment of songs in contemporary films, particularly their use as background music during action sequences.

He cited Dhurandhar as an example and said that the trend had further harmed the importance given to music in Bollywood.

He shared, "This is the reason why there has been a deterioration of music. Upar se Dhurandhar ne aur satyanaash kiya. Unhone music ko utha ke background mein daal diya. Look at the teaser of Chauhaan. 'Jumma Chumma' plays in the background while all the action happens on screen. They recreated my song 'Hum Pyaar Karne Waale, Duniya Se Na Darr Ne Waale' in Dhurandhar The Revenge. But on the screen, goliyan chal rahi hain. Gaana kahaan hai bhai? Now it's not my father's industry that I can stop such practices. Yeh tab tak galat hoga jab tak galat hoke sab kuch khatam nahin ho jaayega."

Sameer also recalled a conversation with music director Nadeem Saifi, adding, "Nadeem (Music director Nadeem Saifi) told me, 'Pandit ji, don't worry. Aap chup chaap baitho. Yeh (practice) jab tak aakhri saans na le le, tab tak inko saans le lene do. Fir hum aayenge'."

Sameer also questioned the approach of some of Bollywood's biggest production houses, which he said had once played an important role in supporting music and musicians.

"Top banners run by Aditya Chopra, Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala etc. used to patronise good songs. Inko kya ho gaya?"