Viral: Samantha Shares Baby Shower Pics With Raj Nidimoru At Sadhguru's Isha Foundation

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has given fans a glimpse of her baby shower ceremony at Isha Foundation. The actor, who is expecting her first child with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, shared a series of pictures from the intimate ceremony and explained the significance of the traditional rituals performed during the ceremony.

Sharing the pictures and videos on Instagram, Samantha said she has always had a deep respect for traditions, even though she may not understand the meaning behind every ritual.

The actor also explained that the priest performing the ceremony was a Srividya Upaasaka, who took her through each step and helped her understand its significance.

"I have always had a deep respect for our traditions. I may not understand the meaning behind every ritual, but I have always believed that there is something deeper at work... in the sound of a mantra, the energy created through chanting, and the careful way the ancient practices have been passed down through generations," she wrote.

"As the priest, a Srividya Upaasaka, began explaining each step, I slowly understood how thoughtful and meaningful the ceremony was. Every mantra had a purpose. Every offering had a meaning. Every step had its place."

Samantha Explains Kalaa Aavarana Ritual

One of the rituals performed during the ceremony was Kalaa Aavarana (Sri Kalpam), a specialised ritual from the Srividya tradition. Samantha explained that it honours the 94 kalas of Devi, representing her many divine qualities through the seven chakras of the mother-to-be.

"Sacred water and mantras are used to ritually cleanse and energise these centres, inviting the living presence of consciousness to flow through her," she explained.

What touched Samantha the most was the way the ritual views the mother-to-be. According to her, she is honoured as Devi herself and as the sacred creator through whom another life is taking form.

"What moved me most was the way the mother is seen through this ritual. She is honoured as Devi herself, as the sacred creator through whom another life is taking form. It is a blessing for the child growing within her and also for the woman who is being born into a new version of herself," Samantha wrote.

After the abhishekam, Samantha said the mother-to-be is seated at the sacred centre of the Sri Chakra Yantram. The yantram consists of nine aavaranas, which represent different stages of the spiritual journey. At its centre is the bindu, a single point that symbolises the source of creation and the presence of Lalita Tripurasundari.

She also explained the significance of the Devi Khadgamaala recitation. During the recitation, the names of the deities and divine energies associated with the nine enclosures are chanted. The recitation symbolically moves from the outer layers towards the centre, guiding the mind inward while invoking protection and blessings.

"The chanting is believed to create a protective field around mother and child, offering the little one a sacred samskaara, a spiritual imprint formed through mantra, even before birth," she added.

Samantha Says She Felt 'Deeply Blessed And Protected'

Reflecting on the experience, Samantha said she initially knew almost nothing about the ceremony but left feeling deeply blessed and protected.

"There was something incredibly powerful about sitting there, experiencing all of this while understanding what was being invoked for me and for the baby," she wrote.

"I went in knowing almost nothing about the ceremony. I came away feeling deeply blessed and protected. Grateful to my dearest @shilpareddy.official who offered me the opportunity to experience this beautiful ceremony."

Samantha also expressed gratitude to everyone who helped create the sacred space and performed the rituals for her and her baby.

Among the pictures shared by Samantha was a photo with Raj Nidimoru, who was seen standing beside her.

Samantha and Raj are expecting their first child in December. The couple has not revealed the exact due date yet. The two got married in December 2025 and are now preparing to welcome their first child together.

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